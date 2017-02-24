Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BLAINE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO. 17-03

2017 PAVEMENT MARKINGS

VARIOUS CITY STREETS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received, publicly opened, and read aloud by representatives of the City Council of Blaine, Anoka County, Minnesota, at the City Council Chambers at 10801 Town Square Drive NE in said City at 10:30 a.m. on March 21, 2017, for furnishing of all work and materials for consideration of City Improvement No. 17-03 and consisting of approximately:

204,965 LF – 4 WHITE SOLID STRIPE

49,384 LF – 4 YELLOW SOLID STRIPE

72,586 LF – 4 DOUBLE YELLOW SOLID STRIPE

12,025 LF- 4 WHITE SKIP STRIPE

25,457 LF – 4 YELLOW SKIP STRIPE

(INCLUDING ALL RELATED WORK AND APPURTENANCES.)

All in accordance with Plans and Specifications prepared by the City and available at the Office of the City Engineer, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine, Minnesota, and on file with the City Clerk. Contact person: Assistant City Engineer Dan Schluender, (763) 785-6158.

Plans and Specifications incorporating the work for the projects may be examined at the City Hall at the Office of the City Engineer. PAPER COPIES may be obtained from the City for $50 a set, which includes shipping via U.S. Mail and is not refundable. ELECTRONIC COPIES may be obtained at QuestCDN.com (eBidDoc #4879289) for $25 a set, which is not refundable.

Bids must be on the basis of cash payment for the work and materials, and no bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Engineer or his designee, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with a brief statement of summary as to the work for which the bid is made, and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, or bidders bond, payable to the City, for not less than 5%, as a guarantee that the bidder will, within TEN (10) days after notification of the award of contract, enter into an agreement with the City and furnish a bond for the full amount of the contract as provided by law. This deposit will be subject to forfeiture as provided for by law. Cash deposits, certified checks, and bidders bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders may be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but not longer than 60 days from the date of opening bids. All other deposits will be refunded promptly. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities therein, and to adjourn the meeting to a later date for the purpose of further consideration of the bids and taking action thereon. No bid may be withdrawn within 60 days from date of opening of bids.

The City Council will consider award of contracts at their regular meeting held on April 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine, Minnesota. It is the Citys intent to begin construction by June 19, 2017, and all work to be completed by August 18, 2017.

Catherine Sorensen

CMC, City Clerk

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

February 24, March 3, 2017

656891

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/02/656891-1.pdf