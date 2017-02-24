Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF COON RAPIDS, Minnesota

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR PROJECT 17-9

The City of Coon Rapids, Minnesota will receive bids at the Coon Rapids City Center until 10:00 a.m., March 15, 2017 at 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for the following improvement:

Wilderness Bunker Hills Trail Extension

Bituminous Trail 700 Ton

Common Excavation 1,000 Cubic Yards

Furnish & Install 18 HDPE Culvert 30 Linear Feet

Furnish & Install 18 HDPE Flared End Section 2 Each

Common Borrow (LV) 2,700 Cubic Yards

Erosion Control Blanket (Natural Netting) 200 Square Yards

Topsoil (LV) 250 Cubic Yards

Silt Fence / Bioroll 8,200 Linear Feet

Hydro-seeding 4,000 Square Yards

and other necessary appurtenances

Project documents are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for $30.00 by entering eBidDoc #4876954 on the Search Projects page. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

All bids shall be accompanied by a 5% bid bond payable to the City of Coon Rapids. Bids shall be directed to the Engineering Division, securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with the inscription Bid for Wilderness-Bunker Hills Trail Project 17-9. Project bids will also be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement.

Bids will be opened and read by the City Engineering Department at the Coon Rapids City Center at 10:00 a.m. on March 15, 2017. The bids will be tabulated by City staff to be considered by City Council at 7:00 p.m., March 21, 2017. The City of Coon Rapids reserves the right to reject or hold all bids for 60 days.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 24, March 3, 2017

656771

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/02/656771-1.pdf