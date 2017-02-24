Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF COON RAPIDS, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR PROJECT 17-5

Notice is hereby given that separate sealed proposals will be received by the City of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 and will then be publicly opened and read by agents of the City of Coon Rapids. Under Joint Powers Agreement (Minnesota Statutes 471.59), this bid is for furnishing street maintenance materials and services for the cities of Andover, Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, Mahtomedi and Mounds View.

2017 Street Maintenance Materials Class A Seal Coat Aggregate 1,538,567 SY

Class A Seal Coat Oil 433,883 GAL

Pavement Markings 6,290 GAL

Street Sweeping 1,452 HRS

Crack Sealing 526,105 LF

Fog Sealing 27,238 GAL

Street Maintenance Services are as follows:

Sealcoating: Andover, Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, Mahtomedi, and Mounds View

Pavement Markings: Andover, Anoka, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, and Mahtomedi

Street Sweeping: Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, and Mahtomedi

Crack Sealing: Andover, Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, and Mahtomedi

Fog Sealing: Andover, Anoka, Columbia Heights, and Coon Rapids

Bidders may bid any or all services. Plans and specifications are available at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for $30.00 by entering eBidDoctm #4876854 on the Search Projects page. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

All bids shall be accompanied by a 5% bid bond payable to the City of Coon Rapids. Bids shall be directed to the Engineering Division, securely sealed, and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with the inscription Bid for Street Maintenance Project 17-5. Bids will be opened by City staff at the Coon Rapids City Center at 10:00 a.m. on March 17, 2017. The bids will be tabulated by City staff to be considered by City Council at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The City of Coon Rapids reserves the right to reject or hold all bids for 60 days.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 24, March 3, 2017

656774

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/02/656774-1.pdf