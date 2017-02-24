After nearly 30 years, Bar None, Avanti director retires

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Terry Thompson was ready to quit after his first day as program director of Bar None, a residential treatment facility for teenage boys with emotional and behavioral problems just outside of St. Francis. Terry Thompson retires as director of program services with Volunteers of America Feb. 24. Photo submitted

“I wasn’t sure what I was walking into,” Thompson said. “I ran into a number of adverse situations that first day.”

The buildings were run down, and “we had some really tough kids,” Thompson said.

But Thompson’s wife, Linda, urged him to give it a week.

“Maybe you’re just what they need there,” he remembers Linda suggesting.

Thompson stayed one week – and another 1,500 or so.

Thompson, 66, retires Feb. 24 after 29 years on the job.

Over the years he has become a director of residential services with Volunteers of America, running not only Bar None, but also the Avanti Center for Girls in Blaine; Children’s Residential Treatment Center in Minneapolis; and Omegon, a residential treatment center for teenagers in Minnetonka.

“In my experience, this field and working with youth in need especially, has a high rate of compassion fatigue and burn out,” said Kelly Wesner, replacing Thompson as director of residential services. “Terry has managed to do something, and do it well, that many never achieve.”

His secret to a long career is focusing on the positives and maintaining a strict work-life balance. And his family has been his “source of strength” through the years, he said.

“It’s been a delight to work with Terry – but more than that, to learn from one of the true experts in the field,” said Anna Petersmeyer, Thompson’s supervisor and vice president of services for Volunteers of America – Minnesota and Wisconsin. “We’ve appreciated his good humor, patient perspective and optimism.”

Launching a 30-year career

Thompson was not set on working with youth studying at St. Cloud State University. He gave journalism, math and teaching a try, but his biggest passion was music. He played bass guitar in a hard rock band, and math homework in particular did not fit with his lifestyle, he said.

Enrolling in psychology and sociology classes, something clicked.

Working as a residential counselor at St. Cloud Children’s Home cemented his passion for helping kids.

Since starting at Bar None in 1987, much has changed.

“The kids are always changing,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re changing with them and meeting their needs.”

In the last decade, a keener awareness of mental health issues has led staff to look for trauma that might be at the root of behavioral issues, Thompson said.

“Back in the day, I think everything was more behavioral,” he said.

A shift in thinking has led professionals to ask “What happened to you?” rather than “What’s wrong with you?” according to Thompson.

Additionally, treatment centers are increasingly seeing self-harm, especially with girls, Thompson said.

Thompson pushed to open the Avanti Center for Girls in Blaine. He saw the process through from top to bottom before doors officially opened in 2008. The program serves adolescent girls with emotional and behavioral problems.

Thompson lists the Avanti Center for Girls as one of his biggest accomplishments.

“We’ve helped a lot, a lot of girls,” he said.

Among his biggest challenges have been budget cuts.

“There’s so many treatment centers that have closed,” he said. But he has continually reminded his staff that “the strong will survive.”

Thompson is leaving smiling with the knowledge that his programs will be in good hands, he said.

He is looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, especially his three grandchildren.

He expects to golf and fish more frequently and to help his wife with her antique stores in St. Cloud, where they reside.

“I’m really glad I took this road,” Thompson said. “It is kind of amazing, isn’t it?”

[email protected]