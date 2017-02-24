Anoka-Ramsey, Augsburg partner to launch Auggie Plan

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Augsburg College and state education advocates who worked on the Auggie Plan celebrate its launch at Anoka-Ramsey Feb. 15. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

The Auggie Plan was unveiled at Anoka-Ramsey Community College Feb. 15.

The plan, a new partnership with Augsburg College, allows students who complete their associate degree with a GPA of 2.75 or better to seamlessly transfer from Anoka-Ramsey to Augsburg at a relatively low cost.

“The barriers that we know are out there for students that sometimes prevent them from making that transfer, we figured (those) out,” said Paul Pribbenow, Augsburg College president. “It’s about credit transfer. It’s about guaranteed financial aid. It’s about a really simplified transfer process.”

The Auggie Plan lays out 60 credits students take over four semesters at Anoka-Ramsey that satisfy Augsburg’s general education requirements. If courses are completed satisfactorily, students will be accepted to Augsburg to earn a four-year degree.

Transfer students receive the same merit scholarships as freshmen students, and those typically start at $13,000 and in some cases cover the full cost of tuition, $36,950 in 2017-2018, according to William Mullen, vice president of enrollment management at Augsburg.

Augsburg has plans like this in place with two community colleges already: Minneapolis Community & Technical College and St. Paul College. An agreement is in the works with Normandale Community College and others.

About 50 gathered at Anoka-Ramsey over lunch Feb. 15 to recognize this new partnership, including Education Commissioners Brenda Cassellius and Larry Pogemiller.

“As the University of Minnesota becomes more exclusive due to entranced criteria and more rigorous criteria and closing of programs that impact a broader demographic, it’s really heartening … to see that our students are being welcomed and that you are opening your doors even wider at Augsburg,” said Cassellius, K-12 education commissioner. “I just think it’s a real big equity step for our kids in Minnesota.”

Both Cassellius and Pogemiller, higher education commissioner, noted that this kind of public-private partnership is innovative and will benefit students.

“It’s totally student-focused,” Pogemiller said. “It’s not about your college.”

Pribbenow and Anoka-Ramsey Community College President Kent Hanson thanked each other for the work that went into cementing such a partnership.

“We do share a kindred spirit of similar leadership philosophies,” Hanson said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of the work that we can do together.”

