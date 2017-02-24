Blaine advances to state championship, defeating Hill-Murray 5-1

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Paige Beebe scores 11 seconds into the third period to give Blaine a 4-1 lead against Hill-Murray in the Class AA state semifinals Friday. The Bengals went on to win 5-1 and play in the state championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. (Photo by Sam Herder)

In 13 seconds of game time, the second-seeded Blaine girls hockey team grabbed all the momentum it needed in the Class AA state semifinals against third-seeded Hill-Murray. Emily Brown scored with two seconds remaining in the second period and Paige Beebe scored 11 seconds into the third. Just like that, the Bengals turned their 2-1 lead into a 4-1 lead en route to a 5-1 victory Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Blaine now aims for its first state title in program history at 7 p.m. Saturday versus the winner of No. 1 Edina and fourth-seeded Eden Prairie.

The Bengals’ relentless offensive attack out-shot Hill-Murray 33-14 in the game. They built a 2-0 lead with goals from Ramsey Parent and Courtney Moser early in the first and second periods. Haylee Blinkhorn brought the deficit to 2-1 for the Pioneers 2:30 minutes after Moser’s goal.

The turning point came at the end of the second period. Brown rifled a shot and hit the top right corner of the net just before the buzzer sounded. The momentum carried over when Beebe scored in the first 15 seconds of the third period for the second game in a row.

Gabby Rosenthal added one more goal with 6:31 remaining in the game when Beebe found her in front of the net for the easy look.

Jaela O’Brien had 13 saves for the Bengals.

Check back later for an updated story.