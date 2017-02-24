Blaine, Anoka boys hockey teams advance to Section 5AA semifinals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine’s Lincoln Erne rifles his second goal in a 7-2 win against Coon Rapids in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Thursday. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Blaine and Anoka boys hockey teams are on to the Section 5AA semifinals after defeating their first-round opponents Thursday.

Anoka, seeded No. 5, plays top-seeded Centennial at 3 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Bengals play No. 2 seed Maple Grove later that day at 7 p.m. Both games are at the Champlin Ice Forum.

The section championship is March 2 at Aldrich Ice Arena.

On Thursday, Blaine used three second-period goals to take control of the game. Lincoln Erne and Will Hillman scored two power-play goals in the first period, but Coon Rapids’ Colton Ryan scored late to make it 2-1.

The Bengals exploded in the second. Erne added his second goal, which was followed up with goals from Brian Broos and Bryce Brodzinski.

Up 5-1 heading into the third period, Steven West scored twice for Blaine. Travis Hess had the Cardinals’ second goal.

Brodzinski recorded four assists in the game and Hillman added three.

Blaine had 48 shots on goal to Coon Rapids’ 24. Goalie Joe Daninger recorded 22 saves.

Anoka took down fourth-seeded Champlin Park with goals in the first and third period.

Hunter Wanous scored three minutes into the game with the assist from Jared Wilber. Jack Giddings gave the Tornadoes a 2-0 cushion in the third, assisted by Colin Hans.

Anoka had 29 shots on goal and goalie Kyle Gschlecht recorded 20 saves.