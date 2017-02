The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 15-year-old Kaylee Promise Moeller. Kaylee Promise Moeller

Kaylee was last seen on Feb. 11 at a residence in East Bethel. It is believed she left the home on her own accord and is possibly in the North Minneapolis Area. She is considered vulnerable.

Kaylee is described as a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 140 pounds.

Please contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212 with any information on Kaylee’s whereabouts.