Swanson named new job training center director

Nicole Swanson has been appointed by the Anoka County Board as the new director of the Anoka County Job Training Center.

The 20-year job training center employee succeeds longtime director Jerry Vitzthum, who retired Dec. 31, 2016. Vitzthum had served as director since 1979.

“I have a passion for the work I do at the job training center,” Swanson said.

According to Cindy Cesare, county division manager for human services, Swanson has demonstrated that she has the necessary expertise to manage the functions of the department.

Swanson joined the job training center in 1997 as a senior vocational counselor before becoming coordinator of the center’s displaced workers and MFIP program.

In 2002, she was named the center’s employment services manager, a position she held for more than 12 years before being promoted to assistant director in July 2015.

In addition to her work at the job training center, Swanson has served on the boards of the Anoka County Community Action Program and the Cars for Neighbors organization.

“We are very fortunate to have Nicole in our employ for the past 20 years,” said County Commissioner Robyn West, who chairs the board’s Management Committee and recommended her appointment as director. “She is well-trained for this position.”

Anoka County Board Chairperson Rhonda Sivarajah said she is excited for Swanson. “We are fortunate to have people in the organization able to move up,” she said.

According to its website, the job training center administers services to meet the needs of youth, laid-off workers, seniors, and unemployed and underemployed adults in the county with a team of employment counselors and other staff.