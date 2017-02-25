Blaine girls hockey finishes second at state tournament

After two dominant wins in the Class AA state quarterfinals and semifinals, the Blaine girls hockey team ran into a one-loss Edina squad Saturday in the state championship game at the Excel Energy Center. The Hornets also had two impressive wins in the first two rounds of state and continued that trend in the title game, winning 4-0.
Blaine finishes its season 24-4-2.
Forward Paige Beebe and defensemen Kenzie Wylie and Emily Brown were named to the Class AA All-Tournament team.
Brown was also named the winner of the Herb Brooks Award.
