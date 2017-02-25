Blaine girls hockey finishes second at state tournament

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine captains Paige Beebe, Emily Brown and Kenzie Wylie accept their state runner-up trophy Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Blaine lost 4-0 to Edina. (Photo by Sam Herder

After two dominant wins in the Class AA state quarterfinals and semifinals, the Blaine girls hockey team ran into a one-loss Edina squad Saturday in the state championship game at the Excel Energy Center. The Hornets also had two impressive wins in the first two rounds of state and continued that trend in the title game, winning 4-0.

Blaine finishes its season 24-4-2.

Forward Paige Beebe and defensemen Kenzie Wylie and Emily Brown were named to the Class AA All-Tournament team.

Brown was also named the winner of the Herb Brooks Award.

