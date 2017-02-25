Blaine police reports

Theft, Burglary

• On Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE, a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 7 in the 1500 block of 101st Avenue NE, a Bobcat and a trailer were stolen.

• On Feb. 7 in the 1400 block of 92nd Lane NE, a trailer was stolen.

• On Feb. 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Feb. 7 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE, a utility trailer was stolen.

• On Feb. 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 9 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for stealing from Herberger’s.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Feb. 6 in the 8500 block of the Interstate 35W Service Road, a semi window was broken and its GPS unit was damaged.

DWIs

• On Feb. 10 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 5 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a suspected shoplifter was arrested for drug possession.

• On Feb. 6 in the 1100 block of 6th Street NE, a man was arrested for possession of meth.

• On Feb. 6 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE, a woman was arrested for drug possession.