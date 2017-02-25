UnionHerald Looking Back for Feb. 24

Stranger who came into home found to be insane

A stranger who came into the home of Mr. Bergeron in Columbus township, Sunday night, was adjudged insane by Judge Cutter and committed to Rochester. About all that could be ascertained was that his name was Ludwig Erickson, that he had been in an asylum in Iowa for some time. His insanity was of a religious nature.

– 100 years ago, Feb. 21, 1917

Anoka Union

Bonnell Grocery Store undergoes enlargement

The Bonnell Grocery Store is undergoing an enlargement by an addition of the rear of Moberg’s Tailor shop and Ekwall Jewelry store. This enlargement will give the store an additional floor space of 650 square feet. The store will be converted into a semi-self service storage. To facilitate this feature, checking counters are being installed.

– 75 years ago, Feb. 25, 1942

Anoka Herald

Anoka seeks aid for new Rum River dam

The City Commission Monday went on record to seek financial aid from the county, state and federal government to construct a new Rum River dam. The structure, which would replace the much battered, dilapidated dam, will cost an estimated half million dollars. The city contends that the benefits of this construction extend far beyond Anoka and the Commission is seeking financial aid “so that costs will be borne on an equitable basis.”

– 50 years ago, Feb. 24, 1967

Anoka County Union

Hollywood hockey movie filming in Coon Rapids

Hollywood comes to Coon Rapids next week. Cook Arena has been chosen as one of several Twin Cities locations for the shooting of the feature film “Bombay,” about an inner-city pee wee hockey team. The movie stars Emilio Estevez, who plays a lawyer that ends up as a hockey coach.

– 25 years ago, Feb. 21, 1992

Coon Rapids Herald

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.