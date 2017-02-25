Upgrades for new Blvd. Park splash pad

Enhancements to the planned splash pad project at Boulevard Park were given the green light by the Coon Rapids City Council at a work session Feb. 7.

Construction of a splash pad as well as installation of playground equipment will take place this year at the city’s new Boulevard Park located adjacent to the Coon Rapids Ice Center off Coon Rapids Boulevard.

In November 2016, the council ordered Game Time equipment for two playgrounds, one for prekindergarten children and the other for elementary-age children, from Golden Valley-based Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground at a cost of $109,236 – it came with a 50 percent discount – plus $41,844 for installation.

The playgrounds will surround a 2,500-square-foot splash pad, on which the council reached consensus at a work session in September 2016 when it concurred with a Coon Rapids Parks and Recreation Commission recommendation that there should be a signature splash pad to make Boulevard Park a destination amenity in the city.

The splash pad endorsed by the council has a 50-foot-wide circle and a fresh water, flow-through system with one-time water use, which comes with an estimated price tag of $200,000.

According to Public Works Director Tim Himmer, this design allows a maximum of 10 lines or components but has no room for further expansion and off-site programming performed by others.

At the Feb. 7 work session, Himmer presented an enhanced future option through which the city would purchase an upgraded computer controller system, called the Maestro, which would have the capability of up to 40 different lines and could be operated in-house with added music and lights amenities.

The added cost of this unit would be about $7,000, Himmer told the council.

“This would give us flexibility for the future,” he said.

Council Member Jennifer Geisler liked the flexibility and the ability for the city to be able to program the new system, she said.

The rest of the council agreed with Geisler that the Maestro should be purchased.

In response to Himmer’s request for direction on lighting the project area, the council wanted there to be lighting not only of the playground area surrounding the splash pad, but also creative lighting coordinated and programmed with the water jets of the splash pad itself to increase its visibility from the boulevard and give it a destination feel.

“We want this to look nice and the lighting will enhance it,” said Mayor Jerry Koch.

According to Geisler, the city requires a lot of amenities from developers for projects along Coon Rapids Boulevard and the council should ensure that city projects on the boulevard have amenities as well.

Himmer plans to bring final design of the Boulevard Park splash pad with updated cost estimates to the council in late March or early April for approval so the bidding process can begin, he said.

But neither the splash pad construction nor the playground equipment installation will take place until after the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Boulevard Park is over, Himmer said.

A three-month construction and installation period is anticipated, which means the splash pad won’t open until 2018, although the playground may be ready for use in the fall of this year, according to Himmer.

The playground and splash pad will be paid from proceeds of the $17.4 million park bond referendum approved by voters in November 2013, which allocated $600,000 to Boulevard Park improvements.

But Himmer said that did not account for the changed scope of the project to include a splash pad and more than neighborhood park play equipment, and $75,000 of that amount has already been used to pay for grading, concrete removal and turf establishment, Himmer said.

Cost overruns, possibly as much as $200,000, are likely and they will have to be addressed by the council at the time of final design and bidding approval for the splash pad and other improvements, including trail work.

The commission has recommended that before tapping into more park referendum dollars, the city should use the park dedication fund, which recently received a $212,000 cash infusion from the park dedication fee paid by the developer of the River North senior housing project, which lies south and east of the ice center.