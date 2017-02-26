Anoka Tech students sign on for manufacturing careers

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Students and members of the education and manufacturing communities sign their intent to explore careers in manufacturing and support those interested in doing so, respectively. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

Sixteen students participated in the first annual Manufacturing Career Intent Signing Day at Anoka Technical College Feb. 16.

Students signed a proclamation of intent to explore careers in manufacturing.

John LeTourneau, director of manufacturing for the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, led the event, which is part of a broader effort to redesign the manufacturing workforce acquisition model in Anoka County.

Workforce acquisition is the biggest challenge in the industry today, according to LeTourneau. John LeTourneau, director of manufacturing for the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, leads the first annual Manufacturing Career Intent Signing Day at Anoka Technical College Feb. 16. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

A lack of awareness about opportunities in manufacturing and misperceptions about the field are two of many reasons businesses are facing shortages of qualified workers.

“Everybody puts manufacturing as dark, dirty and dingy,” said Curt Jasper, human resources and operations manager at EJ Ajax, a manufacturing business in Fridley.

Studying at Anoka Technical College, Ellie Dahlen has come to find that is not the case.

“It’s not as dirty as they make it seem,” she said.

Working with educators to ensure students have the right skill sets to enter the workforce is key, according to Erick Ajax, owner of EJ Ajax.

Students need to possess strong math skills, a mechanical aptitude and a laundry list of soft skills to succeed in manufacturing.

“These are the kind of skill sets that are taught in the classes here,” Ajax said, adding that he has hired more than two dozen students from Anoka Technical College in recent years.

The chamber is working with the Anoka-Hennepin School District to transform their technical education curriculum, LeTourneau said.

“We send a rather large number of our students to the STEP program and to Anoka Technical College,” Anoka High School Principal Mike Farley said.

The district’s Secondary Technical Education Program, or STEP, is housed on the Anoka Technical College campus and allows students the opportunity to train for technical careers while in high school.

Pulling data from a recent Department of Employment and Economic Development census, LeTourneau reported that of 118,526 jobs in Anoka County, 22,647, or 19 percent, are in manufacturing.

The average wage across employment sectors is about $50,000, but in manufacturing careers, the average jumps to approximately $79,600, LeTourneau said.

“You have identified a very lucrative segment to be working in,” LeTourneau told the 16 students assembled last week.

Derek Wurst, who is in his final semester at Anoka Technical College, is excited to pursue a career in manufacturing. He is particularly interested in medical manufacturing and high precision work.

Students signing their intent to pursue careers in manufacturing were from Anoka Technical College, Anoka High School and Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School.

Members of the community in education and manufacturing also signed, pledging to support students.

“We are guaranteeing our commitment to make you successful,” LeTourneau said. “This is amazing, I think, to see this level of commitment and interest.”

[email protected]