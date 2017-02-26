Grace Fellowship moves to new, firm foundation

After many years of renting space in the Coon Rapids Civic Center, Grace Community Fellowship Church has set down roots, moving to a new, permanent location in Blaine. Grace Community Fellowship Church has moved into space formerly occupied by Good Shepherd Church in Blaine. Photo submitted

The church is occupying the space that was formerly Good Shepherd Church’s home at 12610 Jefferson St. NE.

“Their sad closing provides us with an opportunity that we had been praying about all these years, and we do really want to extend a thank you to the people of Good Shepherd,” said Paul Sawatsky, a church member and elder. “They have been gracious, and we have been so thankful to God for having worked out all the details.”

Grace Community Fellowship had its first service at its new location Feb. 5 and was happy to welcome members of Good Shepherd Church.

“Our first two Sundays have been filled with energy and excitement,” said Pastor John Cheek. “We look forward to reaching out to our new community.”

Grace Community Fellowship Church began 20 years ago and has grown steadily. The church previously rented space at Oak View Middle School in Andover, then the Coon Rapids Civic Center.

“We are so thankful to be in Blaine,” Cheek said.

Services are held Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

More information can be found at www.gracecommunityfellowship.net or by calling 763-245-0455.