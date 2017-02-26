Life Looking Back for Feb. 24

Blaine reviews plumbing ordinance

Blaine City Council held a second reading and adopted a revised plumbing ordinance at Thursday’s council meeting. The revisions included a change in the fee schedule to remain more consistent with standard rates in the metropolitan area and in the portion relating to private sewage systems. The changes are viewed as one in a series of steps to be reviewed to improve the city’s capacity to coordinate development.

– 40 years ago, Feb. 25, 1977

Dog returns to Blaine owner

There’s good news and bad news in light of the recent reports of suspected dognapping. The good news is that Princess, the Siberian Husky reported stolen from the Gibson family of Blaine a week ago Monday, was returned to their yard four days later, Feb. 20. Although a kennel employee stated that as many as 25 possible pet thefts have been reported in the Blaine area alone; Frank Angley of the Lake Animal Control with a branch on Radisson Road, Blaine, said that most likely these were cases of owners jumping to conclusions. He said that often the people think their dogs have been taken off the chain, but actually they have broken loose.

– 30 years ago, Feb. 27, 1987

Blaine tests sex offender notification meeting format

It may have only been a simulation, but for the 30 or so people who attended, the meeting had some very real concerns. The Blaine Police Department hosted a mock community notification meeting Feb. 13 to practice procedures involved when a high level risk sex offender is released in the city. The Community Notification Act, which was passed by the 1996 Minnesota Legislature, went into effect Jan. 1, 1997, said David Johnson, Blaine police chief.

– 20 years ago, Feb. 21, 1997

