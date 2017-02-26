More federal dollars for rent assistance program

More federal dollars are being allocated to Anoka County tenant based rent assistance program.

The Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Feb. 14 approved using unspent and unallocated HOME investment partnership affordable housing funds to the program, which offers assistance to low-income residents.

The HRA is taking $2,517.94 from its 2015 HOME allocation and $60,828.06 from its 2016 funding for a total infusion of $63,346 to the tenant based rent assistance program.

According to Karen Skepper, HRA executive director, the increase will allow the county’s community development department to open up the program to 10 new clients and to continue the 11 clients now in the program.

The program provides assistance to households, both individuals and families, in Anoka County whose annual gross income is at or below 50 percent of the area median income, Skepper said.

While the 2016 HOME allocation went into effect July 1, 2016, the money was not released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the HOME program, until December 2016, she said.

The 2016 HOME program runs through June 30 this year, Skepper said.

The tenant based rent assistance program is targeted to help low-income households secure and maintain decent rental housing in the private housing market, providing temporary assistance for up to 24 months so households can work to stabilize their finances and housing and become independent from assistance, according to the county’s tenant based rental assistance policy.

The program pays up to $350 a month for the first 12 months and up to $250 a month for the second year.

Preference is given to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and are paying 50 percent or more of their monthly income to rent, the policy states.