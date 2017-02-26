Soccer coach pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct involving minor

Champlin Park High School soccer coach Rebecca Lee Noonan, 33, was charged in Anoka County District Court in July 2015 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a 13-year-old Ramsey boy.

Noonan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal sexual assault in the fourth degree last week, which includes a stay of adjudication. This means, if she completes the terms of her plea deal, she will not have to register as a sex offender nor will she serve additional jail time and her case will be dismissed.

She entered into a Norgaard plea agreement, which means she understands there is enough evidence to convict her of a crime but stipulates that she does not recall the details of her case due to intoxication or amnesia.

According to the criminal complaint issued by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, Noonan was charged July 14, 2015, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving nonconsensual sexual contact in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, in the summer of 2014 when the victim’s mother was away, Noonan, a family friend, allegedly entered the male victim’s room, undressed and got into his bed where they engaged in intercourse for several minutes. Afterward, Noonan told the boy not to tell anyone of their encounter because “she would go to jail for a lengthy period of time.” He later told his siblings about the encounter and asked that they not share the information, according to the complaint. Upon investigation, the juvenile’s siblings confirmed that he had told them of the incident and the boy’s mother confirmed that the boy had been alone at that time.

“It is a more unusual case in that the defendant is an adult woman and the victim is a juvenile boy; the overwhelming majority are the other way around,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said. “It’s a situation that we take very seriously.”

At the time of the charges, the Anoka-Hennepin School District also launched an internal investigation.

Since the time of her charges, Noonan was not able to coach the Champlin Park girls soccer team.

Noonan is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.