Anoka, Blaine fall in Section 5AA boys hockey semifinals

The Anoka and Blaine boys hockey teams advanced to the Section 5AA semifinals on Feb. 25, but were handed losses by the top two seeds at the Champlin Ice Forum.
No. 1 seed Centennial defeated No. 5 Anoka 6-1 and No. 2 Maple Grove won 3-0 against No. 3 Blaine, who defeated sixth-seeded Coon Rapids 7-2 on Feb. 23 in the quarterfinals. Spring Lake Park, seeded No. 7, lost 10-1 to Maple Grove in the other quarterfinal game.
Anoka, the defending section champs, end the season 11-15-1. Blaine’s final record is 14-12-1.