CPR saves sudden cardiac arrest victim

Quick thinking by Denise Klint and her knowledge of CPR through training from the Coon Rapids Heart Safe project saved the life of a woman who had suffered sudden cardiac arrest Feb. 6. Denise Klint

Klint, who retired from the Coon Rapids City Council Dec. 31, 2016, after serving 18 years, works part-time for her father, attorney Felix Mannella, at the Coon Rapids-based law firm of Midwest Disability LLC, which handles Social Security disability claims in many states. Klint’s husband, Tom, is president and managing partner of the law firm.

According to Klint, an employee, a woman in her early 30s, suddenly slumped over at her desk and people in the office on Northdale Boulevard called for help.

She stepped up because she had been trained in CPR along with other members of the Coon Rapids City Council by Coon Rapids Police officer Bryan Platz, who co-founded the Heart Safe Coon Rapids project in 2012, Klint said.

Klint and other employees placed the woman on to the floor and found no pulse, so she started CPR, she said.

She had the woman’s pulse back by the time emergency medical personnel arrived and they continued CPR before the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital, Klint said.

“We did not know it at the time, but she had an existing heart condition,” she said.

According to Klint, the woman, who has a young daughter at home, is recovering in the heart center at Mercy.

“She’s doing great,” Klint said.

Klint used everything that Platz had taught her and the rest of the council to perform CPR, she said.

“The training was not that long ago, so it was fresh in my mind,” Klint said. “Bryan told us not to think about it, but just do it, which is what I did.”

Without the CPR training, Klint would not have known how to react or perform CPR, she said.

“I was thankful that I had had the training,” Klint said.

According to Platz, the council received training April 23, 2014, at the insistence of Mayor Jerry Koch.

Instead of just providing support to the Heart Safe program, the council took action by being trained in CPR, Platz said in an interview.

“It’s amazing that nearly three years later that training enabled Denise to save a person’s life,” he said. “It’s the definition of community leadership.”

Platz, co-founder Coon Rapids resident Paul Mendoza and other volunteers were successful in November 2013 when Coon Rapids became the first city in Anoka County and the 25th in Minnesota to receive the Heart Safe Community designation from the Minnesota Department of Health and American Heart Association.

The program has two main goals: ensure that automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are easily accessible in the community and make sure the public is educated and trained to not only recognize the symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest but also in the use of hands-only CPR and AEDs.

To date, more than 175 AEDs have been placed in public places in Coon Rapids and some 16,000 people have been trained in CPR and AED use, Platz said.

Platz has worked with and continues to work with other cities in the county in their efforts to receive Heart Safe certification and has also taken his CPR and AED training abroad In February 2016, he was invited by the owners of Titania Ltd, a cyber security company in Worcester, England, to visit the city and train employees and others in CPR and AED use.

He will be returning to Worcester April 22 for a five-day visit in which he will do more training and work with the British Heart Association and the Worcester city government, including the council, police chief and fire chief, to build support for the Heart Safe program in the community, according to Platz.