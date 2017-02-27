Ramsey joins drug task force

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Ramsey is a new member of a joint law enforcement task force that investigates drug crimes.

The Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, which is commonly referenced as the Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force, includes the cities of Anoka, Blaine, Champlin, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ramsey and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office..

“Having more staff gives us the ability to work more cases and it gives us more depth for us to draw from as we’re doing the investigations,” said Lt. Wayne Heath, the task force leader for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Joining the task force was a goal of Jim Way when he was Ramsey’s Police Chief and Jeff Katers said he just continued making the request for additional funding to the Ramsey City Council after he became the city’s police chief in February 2015.

With funding approved for 2017, Katers on Feb. 6 promoted a 10-year veteran of the Ramsey Police Department to be the city’s drug task force officer. Two internal candidates had interviewed for this post.

This person, whose identify is confidential because they could be working undercover at times, will investigate all drug-related crimes in Ramsey. But they also would have the authority to investigate and make arrests in other communities involved with the task force. This individual does have experience with drug investigations and also interviewed with current task force members to ensure the officer had the skills this group is looking for.

Katers said he would define success as seeing an increase in drug arrests.

“I know it’s occurring now, but we previously did not have the resources to dedicate a person specifically to (drug investigations),” Katers said.

Ramsey’s drug arrest history in the past seven years has been 43 in 2010, 46 in 2011, 27 in 2012, 63 in 2013, 42 in 2014, 69 in 2015 and 30 in 2016.

But Katers pointed out that most of the drug arrests happen during traffic stops or other calls when drugs are found. They arrest the users, but Katers wants to find and arrest the suppliers.

“We see the effects of it. We know how drugs impact families,” he said. “A lot of the domestic calls, they are either involving people that are abusing alcohol and drugs or there is a family member abusing alcohol or drugs and are stealing to support the drug habit.”

While Katers said the drug task force has assisted Ramsey in investigations, its first priority was to the cities that had dedicated an officer to the task force to help all the member communities.

“Our member on this team will work all the cases in Ramsey and get assistance from other team members of the task force and they’ll share intelligence,” he said.

Council Member Melody Shryock said hearing Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart talk about the drugs coming into Anoka County “sent chills up my spine.”

Council Member Mark Kuzma has heard many stories of the drug problems nationally and in Anoka County as a member of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council. He has been an advocate for Ramsey joining the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force and is happy that the council was able to find the funding to make this happen. The city hired a new patrol officer to replace the veteran Ramsey officer who was appointed to the task force.

“These guys have a tough job. I want to support them the best I can,” Kuzma said.

