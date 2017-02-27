Walter Glenn Barker, age 97, of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully February 19, 2017 after a few days of illness.

A private memorial service was held at The Homestead at Anoka followed by burial with military rites at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery of Little Falls, MN.

Walter was born November 8, 1919 in Plaza, ND to Walter Garfield and Laura Leona Barker and was preceded in death by his parents and, in 2014, by his wife Margaret after 68 years of marriage. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Verna (Harry) Edwards, Clara (Einar) Hedlund, Harry (Corinne), William, and Ralph (Vivian); and son-in-law Dennis Banick.

He is survived by daughters Kathleen Banick of Little Falls and Marily (William) Freed of Anoka, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Vivian Barker, and other dear family.

Walter started his employment in the coal mines of Canada and retired in 1989 at age 70 from Federal Cartridge in Anoka. His military service was with the army, beginning spring 1941. Through the years, Walter enjoyed gardening, riding bike, taking walks, cooking Saturday breakfasts, taking Sunday drives, reading his daily newspaper, and driving “out west” and to Canada to visit other family. Walter was very much into his family and will be remembered for being fun and for his whimsical sense of humor. He met challenges with equanimity and was a devoted caretaker of his wife for several years until a nursing home was necessary. There, he spent every hour possible at her side, and the caring between them was evident. Walter now joins Margaret and memories of them both will be cherished always.