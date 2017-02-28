Anoka Conservation District holding annual tree sale

The Anoka Conservation District is now accepting preorders for the annual tree and shrub sale.

The district offers a wide variety of native stock, including black cherry trees, mixed oak trees, red maple trees and white pine trees. The trees and shrubs are sold as bare root seedlings or transplants ranging from 8 to 24 inches in height.

They may be purchased in bundles of 10 for $17 or 25 for $30, not including tax. Native prairie seed and tree aides are also available. You do not need to be an Anoka County resident to order the trees or the seeds.

The Anoka Conservation District website, www.AnokaSWCD.org, contains information about the kinds of trees and shrubs to plant in your particular situation along with planting directions. You can also call Anoka Conservation District staff at 763-434-2030.

You may purchase these trees and shrubs in one of the following ways: Go to the website and use the online ordering option, print a form to send with payment, call the Anoka Conservation District office at 763-434-2030, ext. 10, and have a form mailed to you or order by phone.

Orders will be accepted until mid-April, or until stock depletes, and will be available to pick up the morning of April 29 at the Anoka County Fairgrounds.