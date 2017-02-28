Spring Lake Park takes 2nd at swimming and diving sections

The Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving team finished second at the Section 5AA meet Feb. 23-24. SLP scored 409 team points, behind first place Wayzata’s 569.
The Panthers had several individuals qualify for the state meet, which is held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd: Jacob Wallace, Joe Privratsky, Andrew Ullman, Payton Kilian – 1:38.23
200 Yard Freestyle
2nd: Nick Grivna – 1:47.05
200 Yard IM
2nd: Jacob Wallace – 1:58.91
50 Yard Freestyle
2nd: Payton Kilian – 22.35
Diving
1st: Bailey Kwong – 465.10
100 Yard Butterfly
1st: Andrew Ullman – 52.02
100 Yard Freestyle
1st: Payton Kilian – 48.23
500 Yard Freestyle
1st: Nick Grivna – 4:55.79
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd: Logan Shafer, Payton Kilian, Joe Privratsky, Nick Grivna – 1:30.75
100 Yard Breaststroke
1st: Joe Privratsky – 58.47
2nd: Logan Shafer – 58.68
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd: Nick Grivna, Andrew Ullman, Jacob Wallace, Logan Shafer – 3:18.85