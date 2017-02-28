Spring Lake Park takes 2nd at swimming and diving sections

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Spring Lake Park boys swimming and diving team finished second at the Section 5AA meet Feb. 23-24. SLP scored 409 team points, behind first place Wayzata’s 569.

The Panthers had several individuals qualify for the state meet, which is held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd: Jacob Wallace, Joe Privratsky, Andrew Ullman, Payton Kilian – 1:38.23

200 Yard Freestyle

2nd: Nick Grivna – 1:47.05

200 Yard IM

2nd: Jacob Wallace – 1:58.91

50 Yard Freestyle

2nd: Payton Kilian – 22.35

Diving

1st: Bailey Kwong – 465.10

100 Yard Butterfly

1st: Andrew Ullman – 52.02

100 Yard Freestyle

1st: Payton Kilian – 48.23

500 Yard Freestyle

1st: Nick Grivna – 4:55.79

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd: Logan Shafer, Payton Kilian, Joe Privratsky, Nick Grivna – 1:30.75

100 Yard Breaststroke

1st: Joe Privratsky – 58.47

2nd: Logan Shafer – 58.68

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd: Nick Grivna, Andrew Ullman, Jacob Wallace, Logan Shafer – 3:18.85