Tuomela places sixth all-around at state gymnastics

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Anoka’s Hannah Tuomela placed 17th on the bars and sixth all-around at the Class AA state meet. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Anoka’s Hannah Tuomela took sixth place all-around at the Class AA state gymnastics meet Feb. 24-25 at the University of Minnesota’s Sports Pavilion.

Tuomela was 12th in the vault with an average score of 9.4875, 17th in bars with a 9.3500, third on the balance beam with a 9.5375 and placed eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.5250.

Teammate Anna Jouppi took 19th on the balance beam with an average score of 9.1250. She also placed 19th in the floor exercise with a 9.3500.

Adreanna Willodson was the third Anoka team member who qualified for state and finished 21st on the floor with a 9.3125.

St. Francis’ Felicia Bartell finished 26th all-around. She took 14th in the vault with a 9.4625, 10th in the bars with a 9.500 and did not place on the balance beam or the floor exercise.

Champlin Park’s Chaney Neu took first all-around.