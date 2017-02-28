Tuomela places sixth all-around at state gymnastics

Anoka’s Hannah Tuomela took sixth place all-around at the Class AA state gymnastics meet Feb. 24-25 at the University of Minnesota’s Sports Pavilion.
Tuomela was 12th in the vault with an average score of 9.4875, 17th in bars with a 9.3500, third on the balance beam with a 9.5375 and placed eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.5250.
Teammate Anna Jouppi took 19th on the balance beam with an average score of 9.1250. She also placed 19th in the floor exercise with a 9.3500.
Adreanna Willodson was the third Anoka team member who qualified for state and finished 21st on the floor with a 9.3125.
St. Francis’ Felicia Bartell finished 26th all-around. She took 14th in the vault with a 9.4625, 10th in the bars with a 9.500 and did not place on the balance beam or the floor exercise.
Champlin Park’s Chaney Neu took first all-around.