Andover earns No. 1 seed in Section 7AAAA girls basketball tournament

Tachney Ruprecht and the Andover girls basketball team are the top seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Andover’s 17-9 overall record in the regular season, including an 8-0 mark against Section 7AAAA opponents, earned the Huskies the No. 1 seed in the section playoffs.

Quarterfinals begin March 2 with the semifinals on March 4 and the title game March 8, both of which are held at North Branch High School.

Andover takes on No. 8 seed Duluth East in the first round. The winner faces either No. 4 St. Francis or No. 5 Blaine.

On the bottom half of the bracket, No. 3 Anoka faces No. 6 Coon Rapids and No. 2 Forest Lake plays No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti.