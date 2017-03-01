Blaine, SLP police reports Feb. 11-17

Blaine

Theft, Burglary

• On Feb. 12 in the 1200 block of 127th Lane NE, a vehicle theft was reported.

• On Feb. 12 in the 8800 block of University Avenue NE, a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 12 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE, a backpack, clothing and a tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Feb. 13 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE, a shoplifting at Northern Tool was reported.

• On Feb. 13 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

• On Feb. 14 in the 2700 block of 108th Lane NE, a mail theft was reported.

• On Feb. 15 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a man and woman were arrested for theft.

• On Feb. 15 in the 2800 block of 108th Lane NE, a mail theft was reported and a stolen credit card was used.

• On Feb. 16 in the 1000 block of Polk Street NE, a mail theft was reported.

• On Feb. 16 in the 10000 block of Lexington Avenue NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Feb. 17 in the 1000 block of Fillmore Street NE, a man was arrested for crashing into a city park playground because he was suspected of DWI.

Assaults

• On Feb. 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a female shoplifter was caught fighting with a store security guard.

DWIs

• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Polk Street NE, a man was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation following a hit and run incident.

• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE, a man was arrested for felony-level DWI, providing false information to police and for not using a proper child restraint seat.

• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE, a man was arrested for DWI following a property damage accident.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 12 in the 300 block of Territorial Road NE, a man was arrested for gross misdemeanor violation of a protection order and traffic charges.

• On Feb. 16 in the 9000 block of Pierce Street NE, a man was arrested on a probable felony charge of fleeing police in a vehicle.

Spring Lake Park

Theft, Burglary

• On Feb. 11 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE, attempted shoplifting was reported.

• On Feb. 11 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE, a customer complained that an employee took $600 out of a vehicle.

• On Feb. 14 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE, a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 17 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE, a theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Feb. 17 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE, a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Feb. 18 in the 300 block of Osborne Road NE, cigars were reported stolen.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE, a delayed property damage accident report was received.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 13 in the 8000 block of Quincy Street NE, a dangerous animal was reported.