Photos: Area wrestlers qualify for state

St. Francis’ Tyler Dahlstrom (right) qualified for state after taking second at the Section 7AAA tournament.

Section 7AAA is one of the toughest sections in Minnesota and holds several area teams. Anoka and St. Francis are both ranked programs. The stacked section advances the top two finishers per weight class to state at its tournament Feb. 24-25 at Blaine High School.

Below are ABC coverage wrestlers who qualified:

106 pounds: Jon Swobodny, Coon Rapids (2nd)

113: Tanner Kunshier, St. Francis (1st)

120: Colby Njos, Anoka (1st) and Coleton Pertucci, St. Francis (2nd)

126: Dylan Droegemueller, Anoka (1st)

132: Mitchell Wilson, St. Francis (1st) and Scott Springer, Anoka (2nd)

138 pounds: Tyler Eischens, Anoka (1st) and Mason Hall, St. Francis (2nd)

145: Teddy Pierce, St. Francis (1st)

160: Calvin Germinaro-Nahring, Anoka (1st) and Tony Struntz, St. Francis (2nd)

170: Cole Kirpach, St. Francis (2nd)

182: Dalton Miller, Anoka (1st) and Tyler Dahlstrom, St. Francis (2nd)

195: Ben Lathrop, Anoka (1st) and Jack Scheck, Coon Rapids (2nd)

285: Brandon Frankfurth, Anoka (1st) and Tim Mandyck, Coon Rapids (2nd)