Thin ice doesn’t stop Polar Plunge

With unseasonably warm temperatures in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Anoka County Polar Plunge, the format changed ahead of the Feb. 25 event.

Because ice on Crooked Lake was thinner than it typically is in late February, plungers were asked to run into the lake from the shore, rather than jump from the ice into the lake.

Nearly 650 plungers raised more than $190,000 for Special Olympics, according to Molly Swanson with Special Olympics Minnesota.

Law enforcement sponsors the plunge in Coon Rapids annually to raise money for athletes with disabilities so that they can compete in various sporting events.

Plungers must raise a minimum of $75 to participate.

Cliff Reeder, whose late daughter had Down syndrome, was once again the top individual fundraiser, brining in more than $11,600 for the cause, and Reeder’s team, the Northern Lights Special Olympics Delegation, raised more than $48,200.

A diverse group, OMG/CR’s Sportsbar/Team Angela Wood raised over $23,800 to support OMGAA Storm athletes.

The Sheriff’s Posse, Ramsey Police Department and Coon Rapids Middle School Falcon Plungers each raised more than $7,000.

Team spirit was high, and many team members wore wacky costumes, everything from hot dog suits to Pokemon onesies to Smurf getups.

Most plungers work or reside in Anoka County, but team Campowerment had representatives from California and Texas ready for a taste of Minnesota’s famous winters.

“I’m kind of glad that we’re running in – then I can stop,” said Susan Benz, of Austin, Texas. But Benz was brave, and she and all of her teammates were still smiling slipping out of Crooked Lake sopping wet.

Many thought running in took more nerve than jumping in.

Members of Battle Check, a group of veterans from Anoka County, called the anticipation “slow and painful.”

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart has said the anticipation is always the worst.

“It’s always worth it,” he said ahead of the plunge this year.

The Anoka County Polar Plunge is one of more than 20 plunges hosted statewide from January to March.

