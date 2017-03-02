Life Looking Back for March 3

Art group presents first show

First juried show of Artists del Norte, a north suburban area art group, was held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College Thursday night. More than 70 entries were judged by professional artists Harvey Ellerd, White Bear Lake, and Lynne Tome, Brooklyn Center, and 40 were hung in the show.

– 40 years ago, March 4, 1977

Student makes music with computer

Derek Johnson, a sophomore at Spring Lake Park High School, is on his way to making beautiful music with an Apple IIe school computer. He is the ingenious student who labored at the keyboard for over two weeks to get the melody and bass to coincide with the rhythm to play the “Miami Vice” theme song on a classroom computer with the help of a supportive teacher and well-written instruction manual.

– 30 years ago, March 6, 1987

Plans moving ahead for Hwy. 10 corridor study

Plans to study and evaluate the feasibility of a Highway 10 transportation project linking the Twin Cities through Anoka to St. Cloud got a boost from two Anoka County agencies Feb. 25. Both the Anoka County Board and the Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority, “strongly supports” the development of a federally financed plan to analyze the feasibility and environmental impacts of multi-transportation improvements along the Highway 10 corridor.

– 20 years ago, Feb. 28, 1997

• Compiled by Olivia Alveshere

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.