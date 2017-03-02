Top-seeded Anoka-Ramsey teams host region tournament

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Mamadou Ngom and the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team have been ranked as one of the top teams in NJCAA Division III. The Golden Rams host the Region XIII tournament this weekend for a chance at the national tournament. (Photo by Sam Herder)

A shot the NJCAA Division III national tournament is on the line this weekend for the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The men’s team, ranked No. 2 in the country and has been ranked No. 1 at times in second half the season, is the top seed in the Region XIII tournament. The women, who have been in and out of the national rankings, are also the top seed in the Region XIIIA tournament.

And maybe more important than being the No. 1 seed, Anoka-Ramsey is hosting both tournaments.

“You’re playing with familiar surroundings with baskets you practice on every single day, so I guess there is an advantage there,” women’s head coach Dave DeWitt said. “I never really talk much about that with the team because I don’t want to plant the seed that whenever we go on the road, now they have an excuse to not perform well. But there’s no question when you’re at home, the surroundings are familiar. The court and the shooting background is familiar and there’s no question that’s an advantage.”

The Anoka-Ramsey men play Rainy River at 4 p.m. March 3. The semifinals are that Saturday and the title game is Sunday. The women’s tournament features four teams. ARCC plays Minnesota West at 6 p.m. Saturday with the championship game Sunday.

The expectations are high for both teams. The women’s team has made the national tournament 15 times in 23 years and have won it all seven times. Dariel Lipscomb and the Golden Rams women’s team look for a return to the national tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Region XIIIA tournament. (Photo by Sam Herder)

“We are the best program in the country at our level,” DeWitt said. “I’m not saying we’re the best team this year or every year. But when you look at that and look at it in that perspective, there’s no program that comes close to being to the tournament 15 times and winning it seven times.”

On the men’s side, the Golden Rams built their way from a ranked team to a top team in the country. They face a challenging regional field against familiar opponents.

“The basketball season is a marathon and not a sprint,” men’s head coach Ron Larson. “We happened to get off to a real good start and being undefeated all the way up through Christmas, we’ve had a target on our back all season. We’re used to that. We enjoy being No. 1 in the country and the notoriety, but let’s be honest about it, it doesn’t mean anything right now. They’ve been really mature about it. We’re proud of our accomplishment, but we’re also realistic that polls and rankings are more for the media than us.”

The Golden Ram men last appeared in the national tournament in 2014. While the women’s national tournament is in Utica, New York, nationals for men takes place in Rochester this season.

A majority of the roster are Minnesota natives. The opportunity to keep on playing in their backyard is there, but Anoka-Ramsey isn’t looking too far ahead.

“I don’t know if it’s extra motivation,” assistant coach Rory Larson, Ron’s son, said. “We haven’t talked about that or the national tournament in general. In some respects, it can work against you if you’re looking forward to it. I don’t think it provides any extra motivation, but I think the guys realize that if we do make it, we should have a pretty good following. A lot of employees on campus talked about trying to make it down for that. Certainly family members would have a much easier time making it down there rather than traveling to some other parts of the country.”

[email protected]