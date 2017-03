Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Cole Bertsch (above) and Lucas Nelson (below) both surpassed 1,000 career points last week for the Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball team. (Photos by Bill Jones)

Last week marked a special milestone for two Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball players. Seniors Cole Bertsch and Lucas Nelson hit 1,000 career points within two days of each other.

Nelson scored his 1,000th point Feb. 21 against Southwest Christian. Two days later, Bertsch hit his milestone against Spectrum.

The Lions finished the regular season 14-12 and begin playoffs soon.