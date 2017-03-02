VIDEO: Anoka County veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

It has been 72 years since Lois West served in the Navy during World War II. Jan Hartley, with Grateful Heart Quilters, drapes a Quilt of Valor around Lois West’s shoulders. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

Now 93, West’s patriotism has never waned, and Feb. 23 she was surprised to receive a Quilt of Valor from the Grateful Heart Quilters.

“I’ve never been this surprised,” West said.

Mary Battmer, West’s friend and former neighbor in Blaine, set up a coffee in West’s honor and arranged for Char Benson and Jan Hartley to present her with a Quilt of Valor, meant to honor veterans touched by war.

When Battmer first learned of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, “Lois was the first person that came to my mind,” she said.

Benson and Hartley draped a Quilt a Valor around West’s shoulders in front of 30 friends and family members in the Club West community room the morning of Feb. 23.

“The idea is to wrap you in comfort, to honor you,” Benson said. “We all send you our love and our support and thanks.”

West enlisted in the Navy at 19 and worked in communications on the East coast.

“I wanted to do something worthwhile,” she said. “I really think it was a great privilege to serve.”

West met her now deceased husband, Ted West, in the service. The two had three children.

“Nothing’s more important to her than the service of her country,” said West’s son Jay West.

He was present to see his mother receive the quilt, as was one of West’s grandsons and great-grandchildren.

“I’m just so appreciative of this,” West said. “Thanks to you all. You’re great people, and I just love you all.”

Twenty-five Grateful Heart Quilters have sewed and distributed approximately 160 Quilts of Valor in the last three years.

To donate or request a veteran receive a Quilt of Honor, visit www.quiltsofvalor.com.

