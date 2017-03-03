Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAST BETHEL

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Sealed bids for the construction of the Phase 1 Trunk Highway 65 Service Road Project, S.A.P. 203-111-004, will be received by the City of East Bethel, Minnesota at the office of the City Clerk until 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 24,2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Clearing and Grubbing 3.6 ACRES

Common and Muck Excavation 30,580 CY

Granular Borrow 11,457 CY

Dewatering 1 LS

Aggregate Base Class 5 11,239 TON

Bituminous Pavement 6,908 TON

15-66 RC Pipe Apron 18 EACH

15-66 RC Storm Sewer 4,529 LF

4-10 PVC Sanitary Sewer 5,428 LP

6-12 Watermain Valves 35 EACH

6-12 PVC Watermam 6,532 LF

Ductile Iron Fittings 5,590 LBS

27-60 Sewer Structures 385 LF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 10,514 LF

Restoration 10.2 ACRES

4 Epoxy Striping 13,467 LF

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

City of East Bethel

2241-221 st Avenue NE

East Bethel, MN 55011-9631

Hakanson Anderson

3601 Thurston Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the Projects/QuestCDN link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDoc Number 4878551 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors mat purchase paper or digital copies of the Bidding Documents by one of the methods specified above.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to the City of East Bethel, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 3, 2017

659624

