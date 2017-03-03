Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RAMSEY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RENTAL AND SERVICING OF PORTABLE RESTROOMS

The purpose of this publication is to seek proposals to contract out the need to have portable restrooms in several of the citys parks and municipal properties with a qualified vendor for the period of one year.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) document may be obtained by contacting the Engineering/Public Works Administrative Assistant, Mary Jo Warner at [email protected] who will e-mail one RFP with proposal form, to your address within approximately one business day. Persons desiring a printed version, may e-mail or phone Mary Jo at 763-433-9820 in advance, and the document may then be picked up at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive, Ramsey, MN 55303.

PROPOSALS MUST BE RECEIVED BY: 10:00 am on FRIDAY MARCH 17th, 2017, at the address above, Attention: Mike Berge

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 3, 10, 2017

