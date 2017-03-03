Four local Nordic skiers qualify for Junior National Championships

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Earlier this month, four area high school Nordic skiers learned they qualified for the Junior National Nordic Ski Championships in Lake Placid, New York, which is held March 3-12.

Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Xavier Mansfield qualified in the U20 age group and high school teammate Joe Lynch qualified in the U16 age group.

Blaine siblings Ben Olson qualified in the U18 age group and Sarah Olson qualified in the U16 age group.

In order to qualify, athletes compete in eight Nordic ski races over four weekends, competing against top skiers across the Midwest. Points are accumulated based on finishes at each event.

This year, races were held in Michigan, Wisconsin, Duluth and Minneapolis. Skiers need to finish the season ranked in the top eight of skiers within their age group. These skiers make up the Midwest Regional Team, which competes against the other regions for team and individual national titles.

Mansfield and Sarah Olson finished in first place of Midwest skiers.