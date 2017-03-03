Local Post to celebrate Legion’s 98th birthday

On March 11 the Anoka American Legion will celebrate the 98th birthday of the American Legion.

The American Legion is a club for veterans and their guest and also opens to the public. The Anoka Legion will be celebrating the birthday dinner with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a dinner following at 7 p.m. Our special guests that evening will be Minnesota American Legion, Department Commander, Denise Milton; President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Carol Kottom; SAL Detachment leader, Eugene Olswold; the Honorary Junior Auxiliary President, Kiana Coleman-Woods; and the Riders Director, Chuck Stone.

Milton has been active in the Legion for many years and is a member of Bagley Post 16. She has been commander of the Ninth District. At the national level, she has served on the Homeland Security Committee and the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Council. She was in the Army and Army Reserve as a clinical specialist and was on active duty during the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Milton is a nurse and has won the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award for nursing while employed at the Fargo VA Medical Center.

Kottom is a 34 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Buffalo. Carol has been a very active member of her Unit and has been District President. She is also a member of the 40&8 LaSociete de Femme and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. On the department level she has held many chairmanships. Kottom and her husband own their own business. She volunteers at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Olswold who served his country in the US Navy. He retired in 1989. He has been a member of the American Legion for 48 years, a life member of the DAV for eight years and Sons of the American Legion for 16 years. He has served in sereral offices in the SAL. He is a father of three children and grandfather of six. He is very active with Boy Scouts of America as an assistant Scoutmaster. New Ulm is where he lives now.

Coleman-Woods, is a member of the Lino Lakes Unit. She is 14 years old and is a freshman at Centennial High School in Circle Pines. She is eligible for membership thru her father, mother and grandmother, who were district presidents. Coleman-Woods has held many offices in Junior unit and in the District. She started out very early and has been very busy since. Her theme this year is “Juniors the Key-Opening Doors to the Future”. The special project she has chosen this year of service to collect socks and undergarments for the homeless and hospitalized veterans. Minnesota juniors packed 100 bags filled with comfort items for the homeless women veterans.