Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ANDOVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

COUNTY OF ANOKA STATE OF MINNESOTA

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Andover will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Blvd NW, Andover, Minnesota to review the following request:

PUBLIC HEARING: Amendment to the City of Andover Comprehensive Plan pertaining to the following:

Rural Reserve Residential Land Use: Allow a density of one (1) unit per ten (10) acres and one (1) unit per five (5) acres with compliance of ordinance provisions for lands located in the vicinity south of Anoka County Road 20, East of Anoka County Road 9, North of South Coon Creek Drive and West of Nightingale Street NW.

There are several ways to participate in this process. You can attend the public hearing; send a letter or an e-mail to be added to the public record. Staffs report summarizing the item also will be available prior to the meeting. Please contact Stephanie Hanson, City Planner with any questions at (763) 767-5147 or [email protected]

Stephanie L. Hanson, City Planner

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 3, 2017

659745