Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLAINE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BLAINE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

COUNTIES OF ANOKA AND RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the Board) of the Blaine Economic Development Authority (the EDA) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at a meeting of the Board beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m., Central Time, at the Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive, Blaine, Minnesota, relating to the sale of property owned by the Blaine EDA described as:

8600 Central Ave.,

Blaine, Minnesota 55434

Members of the public can review the terms and conditions of the proposed sale at the City offices not later than 10 days prior to the public hearing. For further information on this proposed action you may also contact Erik Thorvig at 763-785-6147 or [email protected]

All persons may appear at the March 16, 2017 public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. All written comments submitted need to be signed. Unsigned comments will not be considered by the Board of Commissioners.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Cathy Sorensen at 763-785-6124 no later than March 10, 2017.

Cathy Sorensen

CMC, City Clerk

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

March 3, 2017

659540