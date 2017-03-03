Ordinances – CITY OF RAMSEY

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE #17-05

AN AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 117 WHICH IS KNOWN AS THE ZONING AND SUBDIVISIONS CHAPTER OF THE CITY CODE OF RAMSEY, MINNESOTA.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 117-90 MAP OF CHAPTER 117 OF THE CITY CODE OF RAMSEY, MINNESOTA.

SECTION 1. AMENDMENT

The following legally described properties or portions thereof, are hereby rezoned from B-1 Business District to E-1 Employment District. Lot 1, Regency Commons, Anoka County, Minnesota; and

(the Subject Property)

SECTION 2. AMENDMENT

The following legally described properties or portions thereof, are hereby rezoned from E-1 Employment District to B-1 Business District.

Lot 2, Regency Commons, Anoka County, Minnesota; and

(the Subject Property)

SECTION 3. MAP

The City is hereby instructed to cause this amendment to be shown on the City of Ramsey Zoning Map, which map was adopted pursuant to Section 117-90 of the Ramsey City Code.

SECTION 4. EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance becomes effective 30 days after its passage and publication, subject to City Charter Section 5.04.

PASSED by the City Council of the City of Ramsey, Minnesota the 28th day of February, 2017.

Sarah Strommen, Mayor

ATTEST: Jo Ann M. Thieling

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 3, 2017

659613