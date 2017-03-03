Photos: Andover, Anoka and St. Francis winners in 7AAAA girls basketball quarterfinals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Jolene Daninger scored 27 points as top-seeded Andover defeated Duluth East 72-41 in the first round of the Section 7AAAA tournament. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Section 7AAAA girls basketball tournament began Thursday with Andover, St. Francis, Anoka and Forest Lake advancing to the semifinals, held Saturday at North Branch High School.

Andover plays St. Francis at 4 p.m. and Anoka-Forest Lake follows at 6 p.m.

No. 1 Andover 72, No. 8 Duluth East 41

Jolene Daninger exploded for 27 points and Emily Schildhauer added 12 points as top-seeded Andover took care of business against Duluth East.

No. 4 St. Francis 49, No. 5 Blaine 46

St. Francis needed every bit of its home-court advantage, edging Blaine late in the game. Danah Ocsan came up big for the Fighting Saints, scoring 16 points. Mae Grahek and Sydney Zgutowicz contributed nine points and Gracie Eastman scored eight.

For Blaine, Tiffany Johnson led the way with 17 points.

No. 3 Anoka 53, No. 6 Coon Rapids 32

The Tornadoes had three players in double-digit points for a balanced attack in their win. Brittany Bongartz had 16 points, Abby Slater scored 13 and Lily Schoknecht added 11.

Elli Carver led Coon Rapids with 16 points.