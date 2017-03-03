Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 02-PR-17-114
Estate of
John Frederick Mittelstadt, aka
John F. Mittelstadt and
John Mittelstadt,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will dated August 29, 2000 under Minn. Stat. 524.3-301 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Barbara J. Johnson whose address is 811 Cross Street, Anoka, MN 55303, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 1, 2017
/s/ Peggy Zdon,
Registrar
Lori Meyer,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
William K. Goodrich
RANDALL, GOODRICH & HAAG,
P.L.C.
2140 Fourth Avenue North
Anoka, MN 55303
Attorney License No. 36171
Telephone: 763-421-5424
FAX: 763-421-4213
E-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
March 3, 10, 2017
659596