Teen leads Purple Potty Project

Coon Rapids High School senior Leah Mau is on a mission to flush away cancer. Coon Rapids High School senior Leah Mau started the Purple Potty Project in Coon Rapids to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network. Photo submitted

“When I was younger, my dad was diagnosed with cancer,” Mau said.

His diagnosis and subsequent treatment for throat and neck cancer inspired Mau to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network.

Last year Mau purchased a toilet and some purple paint, launching the Purple Potty Project in Coon Rapids.

The toilet was placed in Mayor Jerry Koch’s lawn, and in order to remove the toilet, Koch was asked to make a donation.

Mau removes the toilet for a $10 donation. For $20, the toilet is removed and residents can request it travel to another family member or friend. A $30 donation allows residents to send the toilet on and acquire Purple Potty Insurance, which prevents them from receiving the toilet again. A $40 donation comes with all of the previously listed perks and allows residents to write their names on the toilet.

Last year, the toilet made about 45 stops in Andover, Anoka, Blaine and Coon Rapids, raising $3,000 in six months.

This year Mau is teaming up with Coon Rapids High School DECA for a second round of the Purple Potty Project.

Students are honing their marketing skills as they connect with local businesses, encouraging them to participate.

If you are interested in bringing the purple potty to a yard near you, contact Mau at 612-618-2526 or [email protected].

