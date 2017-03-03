UnionHerald crime briefs from the March 3, 2017, edition

Felony charges reduced to gross misdemeanor

A Coon Rapids Sears store employee charged with felony theft for using 95 percent discount codes without permission to purchase items for herself, family and friends has pleaded guilty in Anoka County District Court to a gross misdemeanor count.

In a plea agreement Feb. 22, Umadai Singh, 20, Coon Rapids, entered a guilty plea to gross misdemeanor theft. She was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $2,790.18 in restitution, plus $188 in fees.

The court stayed 176 days of a 180-day jail sentence and Singh was given credit for four days served.

Coon Rapids Police responded to Sears, 12737 Riverdale Blvd., the afternoon of Jan. 20 where a store security officer reported that Singh had been detained for theft totaling $2,790.18 from four transactions, once on Jan. 13 and the others on Jan. 16, according to the complaint.

Police were provided with the printed transaction records from each purchase and video as well as a written and signed admission from Singh.

~ Peter Bodley

Shoplifter charged with robbery

A shoplifter has been charged with a felony in Anoka County District Court after allegedly threatening employees at a Coon Rapids store with pepper spray.

Dalton John Bailey, 24, Blaine, was arraigned in court Feb. 15 on a felony simple robbery charge as well as misdemeanor theft. He was released on his own recognizance with conditions that include no use or possession of weapons and is due back in court March 15.

The early evening of Feb. 13, Bailey was seen by employees on video surveillance at Ace Hardware, 9680 Foley Blvd., picking out two saw blades and concealing them on his person, then passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for them, according to the complaint.

When three employees confronted Bailey after he left the store, he allegedly pulled out a can of pepper spray and threatened to spray them, but did not do so.

Bailey allegedly ran north on Foley, but he was followed by the employees, who had called 911, until police arrived and arrested him.

On Bailey’s person, officers located multiple pocket knives and a can of pepper spray, the complaint alleges.

According to the Coon Rapids Police report, an employee recovered the two saw blades before Bailey fled on foot.

~ Peter Bodley

Former Habitat for Humanity contractor sees charges dismissed

A case against a former Habitat for Humanity contractor was settled and subsequently dismissed in Anoka County District Court Jan. 31.

Chad Michael Formo, 40, of Albertville, was charged with financial transaction card fraud, a felony, June 20, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Formo received a Menards credit card from Habitat for Humanity to make certain purchases while working for the company. After his employment was terminated in July 2015, Habitat for Humanity found multiple unauthorized transactions totaling more than $2,200 in August and September 2015.

In surveillance video obtained from Blaine and Coon Rapids Menards stores, a man other than Formo was seen making purchases with the credit card, but the man told law enforcement he had been in contact with Formo, the complaint states.

Formo pleaded not guilty in September 2016, and the charge was dismissed four months later.

~ Olivia Alveshere