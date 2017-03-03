‘Urinetown’ humor sure to ‘tinkle’ Lyric Arts audiences

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Lyric Arts Main Street Stage presents “Urinetown” March 10 through April 2.

The musical comedy transports audiences to a community in the midst of a 20-year drought. Private toilets have been banned, and residents must pay to pee. If they do not, they are escorted to Urinetown, never to be seen again.

After his father is sent to Urinetown, Bobby Strong, played by Austin Stole, opens the urinal doors wide and starts a rebellion.

“‘Urinetown is many things,” said director Matt McNabb. “It is a satire of very relevant things: sustainability, social activism, corporate greed, governance of our community.”

Beyond that, it is a parody of musical theater itself.

The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets range from $18 to $32. To purchase, call the box office at 763-422-1838, or visit www.lyricarts.org.

