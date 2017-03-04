Kindness blooms at St. Stephen’s Catholic School

Acts of kindness plant seeds of generosity and goodwill, boosting spirits and warming hearts in souls learning and growing at St. Stephen’s Catholic School, Anoka. First grade student Wyatt Carver (standing, second from left) poses in front of the Kindness Tree with members of St. Stephen’s Catholic School student council. They are (left-right) Logan Jungling, grade 6; Parker Guy, grade 7 (standing behind Logan and Wyatt); Katie McKay, grade 6; Brekkyn Lammert, grade 8; Allison Hookom, grade 7; Karla Hinojosa, grade 8; Ellie Foht, grade 8; and Brynn Smith, grade 8. Photos by Sue Austreng

The Kindness Challenge launched at the school on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and reached its climax on Ash Wednesday, March 1. Throughout the days and weeks students performed simple acts of kindness, then placed a paper heart on a giant Kindness Tree tacked to the wall in the one of the school’s main hallways.

When the challenge ended, hundreds of paper hearts rested on the tree branches.

“We told students, ‘See if you can do one act of kindness per day.’ Well, they were doing four or five every day and wanted more. This just came very easily to them,” said middle school teacher Shelley Lysdahl.

Lysdahl said the challenge was introduced to students pre-k through grade 8, in an all-school assembly on Valentines Day. Student council members described to students some of the simple acts of kindness that could be done, then acted out a few.

“You could just make someone laugh, thank a car pool or bus driver, make a card, call your grandma, pick up some trash … Pretty easy stuff,” said student council member Parker Guy, grade 7.

His classmate Allison Hookom said doing acts of kindness was simple and she thinks that kindness will continue even though the challenge has ended.

“(The challenge) really made you aware of how easy it is to be kind, to do something nice for someone and I think it will keep happening,” she said.

Wyatt Carver, grade 1, said he thought it was better to give a simple act of kindness than to receive one and council members agreed.

“It just makes you feel good to make someone happy. You just want to keep doing it,” said Brynn Smith, grade 8.

Lysdahl said she thought the Kindness Challenge would be done every year at St. Stephen’s Catholic School.

“This is the first year we’ve done it and look at this tree,” she said. “It’s just beautiful and so full of hearts … so easy to do. I hope it becomes a way of life, not just here at school but everywhere.”