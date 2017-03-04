SLP approves new 5-year capital improvement plan

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Spring Lake Park City Council Feb. 21 unanimously approved a capital improvement plan that extends through 2021.

The plan outlines $4.5 million in projects, $651,348 in projects this year.

“It looks like a lot of money, but the way we plan this out, what it inevitably does at the end is stops balloon payments on the property taxes because we can get a grip on what we’re doing,” Council Member Bob Nelson said.

More than one-third of capital improvement spending this year will support public safety.

The Police Department will see a squad car replaced, a new mobile squad and portable officer radios, and an inner evidence room expansion. Spring Lake Park’s share of Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department costs will help finance a number of capital projects. More than $86,500 will go toward a ladder truck and apparatus equipment.

The city will issue an equipment certificate in 2017 to finance projects from 2018 to 2022.

For the past 20 years, equipment certificates of $605,000 have been issued every five years.

This year’s certificate will be closer to $870,000, according to City Administrator Dan Buchholtz.

Vehicle purchases anticipated in 2013-2017 were pushed off with an unplanned $150,000 cable equipment upgrade within council chambers.

“It definitely needed to be done,” Buchholtz said. “The equipment was old and was starting to fall apart.”

Vehicles in Code Enforcement, Police, Fire, Public Works and Public Utilities departments are slated to be replaced in the next five years.

Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Utilities departments each have $1 million or more in projects identified.

More than half of the Parks and Recreation Department spending is slated for 2019 when the building at Able Park is set to be redone and Sanburnol Park is set to get new playground equipment, among other less costly projects.

As in years’ past, $85,000 in sealcoating projects is accounted for annually, as is $150,000 in sewer lining projects.

All projects are fluid, Buchholtz reminded the council.

“Approval of the plan does not represent approval of any particular project in the plan,” he said.

And what will perhaps be the largest project in the years to come is not yet included in the plan.

Possible renovations to City Hall will appear in future additions of the plan, Buchholtz said.

In a memo to the council, he listed estimated renovation costs at $8.2 million and a new building at $13 million.

Council will hear the results of a space needs study completed by architecture firm Leo A. Daly at a workshop April 10.

Mayor Cindy Hansen said a lot of work has gone into the updated five-year capital improvement plan.

“We didn’t take this lightly,” she said.

