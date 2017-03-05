Two SBM Firefighters retire

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department recently announced the retirement of two of its volunteer firefighters

James Becker first became an on-call, volunteer, SBM firefighter in February 1994. In addition to responding out of Station Five, he served on the grievance and personnel committees and was involved with several other groups that reviewed truck purchases for the department. He was recognized for his efforts in donating the most of his time for public education outreach in 2009 and 2014 and for responding to the most calls in 2011.

He was named SBM’s Firefighter of the Year in 2014.

Michael Schaaf served for 13 years and responded from Station Three. He also served on the fire department’s committee pertaining to the self contained breathing apparatus that is the air tanks and masks firefighters wear. He also served on the Firefighter Relief Association and the Board of Directors for the SBM Fire Department.