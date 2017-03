The No. 1 seed Andover and No. 3 seed Anoka girls basketball teams meet in the Section 7AAAA championship Wednesday at North Branch High School.

Andover defeated Duluth East 72-41 in the first round and St. Francis 60-38 in the semifinals. Anoka won 53-32 against Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals and defeated Forest Lake 55-53 to advance to the championship.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.