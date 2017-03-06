Foundation gets cash infusion

The Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation has received a cash infusion from the Coon Rapids City Council.

The council Feb. 21 authorized payment to the foundation of $39,391, which represents 90 percent of the annual lawful charitable gambling contribution to the city.

According to Stephanie Lincoln, deputy city clerk, when the foundation was established in 2012, the council decided to pass on 90 percent of the charitable gambling revenues to the foundation.

Organizations licensed for charitable gambling in the city of Coon Rapids must give 5 percent of their profits to the city.

The $39,391 adds to the foundation’s current fund balance of $35,145, Lincoln told the council.

The foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance the quality of life in Coon Rapids by supporting community celebrations and events.

Besides the gambling revenues the foundation receives from the council, it also gets the annual grant to the city from Twin Cities Gateway, the north metro tourism organization, of which Coon Rapids is a member.

The foundation provides financial support to the Coon Rapids Fourth of July celebration by paying for the fireworks display, the Movies in the Park program, Coon Rapids Snowflake Days, the Coon Rapids Arts Commission’s Thursday Nights Live at the Dam summer concert series and the Fourth of July Firecracker 5K event.

Membership of the foundation comprises representatives of community services organizations and charitable gambling organizations as well as residents.